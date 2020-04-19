Malaysia reports 84 new COVID-19 cases, new cluster comprising returnees from Indonesia

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Sunday (Apr 19) reported 84 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national total to 5,389, and identified a new cluster comprising returnees from Indonesia.

One more death linked to the virus was also reported, bringing the total number of fatalities to 89.



The latest death in Malaysia was a 51-year-old man with a history of other illnesses like diabetes and high blood pressure, the Malaysian health ministry said in an update on Twitter.



The new cluster consisted of 43 Malaysian students returning from Indonesia via the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Apr 16, Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

The students have been put under quarantine "to ensure the imported cases do not infect the locals", he added.

There are a total of 2,103 patients still being treated in Malaysia. A total of 46 remain in the intensive care unit with 26 of them requiring ventilators.

In total, 3,197 patients have fully recovered from the virus in Malaysia, including the 95 newly discharged patients reported on Sunday.



This represents 59 per cent of the total number of cases, said Dr Noor Hisham.

