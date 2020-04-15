Malaysia reports 85 new coronavirus cases, with one new death

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Wednesday (Apr 15) reported 85 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest daily rise since the government imposed curbs to limit the virus' spread on Mar 18, taking the total number of infections to 5,072.

The health ministry also reported one new death, with a total of 83 fatalities so far.

Malaysia had had the highest number of confirmed infections in Southeast Asia but was overtaken this week by neighbours the Philippines and Indonesia, which reported a total of 5,453 and 5,136 cases respectively on Wednesday.



The number of new cases in the country dipped below three digits after almost one month of the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO), health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

He said another 169 cases had also recovered and were discharged today, which means recoveries were almost double the new cases confirmed on Wednesday.

He said the 169 discharged cases brought the cumulative total of recoveries from COVID-19 to 2,647, or 52.2 per cent of the total number of positive cases.

"As at noon today, 85 new cases have been reported. This brings the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Malaysia to 5,072. Therefore, the number of active COVID-19 cases with infectivity is 2,342.

"They have been isolated and treated."

He said the 83rd death (Case 4,988) involved a 69-year-old Malaysian man with a history of diabetes and high blood pressure.

“He was admitted to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre on Mar 21 and was confirmed to have died at 6.41 am today," he said, conveying his condolences to the family of the victim.

Dr Noor Hisham also said 56 cases were being treated in intensive care, with 32 of them requiring ventilators.



