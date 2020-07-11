Malaysia reports one death, 8 new COVID-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported one new COVID-19 death on Saturday (Jul 11), the country's first in almost a month.

This brings the country’s death toll to 122.

Eight new cases were also reported, of which four were local transmissions involving two Malaysians and two foreigners, bringing the total number of cases to 8,704.

The new death involved a 72-year-old man who had a history of hypertension and diabetes.

Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, Malaysia's health director-general, said the man had sought traditional treatment several times since Jul 3, before being admitted to a private hospital on Jul 9.

“He was immediately transferred to the Sarawak General Hospital after being suspected of being COVID-19 positive,” he said in a statement on Saturday. “This was later confirmed. His condition deteriorated and he was placed in the intensive care unit. He was pronounced dead at 5.49pm yesterday.”

Jun 14 was the last time Malaysia reported a death attributed to COVID-19.

LOCAL CASES IN SABAH, SARAWAK



One of the cases of local transmission involved a Malaysian who was admitted to Sarawak General Hospital after presenting with severe acute respiratory infection, while the other was referred to a hospital in Sabah after undergoing screening.

Two of the foreign cases were detected at the Sepang Immigration Detention Depot, after they were screened prior to being deported to their home countries.

He said the other four cases were imported cases involving Malaysians who were infected overseas.

“There are 67 active cases and they have been isolated for treatment,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Four cases who had recovered were discharged on Saturday, bringing the cumulative recoveries to 8,515 or 97.8 per cent of the total.

“So far, three patients are being treated at the intensive care unit, with two requiring ventilator support,” he said.

He also announced that a total of 60,592 pre-surgery samples had been taken as of Friday, with 21 or 0.03 per cent testing positive for COVID-19.

He said the fact that the percentage of positive cases remained low despite the high number of samples showed that the COVID-19 transmission in the country was under control.

“The taking of pre-surgery samples is one of the surveillance systems being carried out in Malaysia,” he said. “It is aimed at early tracing of cases within the communities and to alert the Ministry of Health (MOH) so that it can act fast.

“This surveillance is carried out on large populations and includes those who are asymptomatic. Those who need to undergo emergency or semi-emergency surgeries in MOH hospitals must undergo COVID-19 detection tests first.”

He added that the dynamic system was a good proxy for the presentation of the COVID-19 community transmission in Malaysia, as it included every group of society and was conducted on those who are asymptomatic.

