Malaysia reports record 4,275 new COVID-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia health authorities reported 4,275 new coronavirus cases on Saturday (Jan 23), the highest daily infections so far, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 180,455.

The country also reported seven new fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 667.

The record number comes just a week after the previous daily high of 4,029 cases was reported on Jan 16, said the country's health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.



"Of the total number of new cases today, 4,264 are local transmissions, while 11 are imported cases," he said in a statement on Saturday.

"This brings the cumulative number of new cases to 180,455 cases, with 42,769 of them still active."



He added that there were 260 cases being treated in the intensive care unit, including 103 who require respiratory assistance.



Selangor reported the highest number of new daily cases at 1,421, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 548 and Sabah with 498, Dr Noor Hisham said.



Among the deaths reported on Saturday were two cases each from Selangor and Johor, as well as one each from Melaka, Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur.

There were also 11 new clusters detected, with eight of them related to the workplace in Johor, Melaka, Sabah, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

A community cluster and a religious cluster were also recorded in Terengganu, while a detention cluster was detected in Melaka.​​​​​​​



