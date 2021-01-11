Another Malaysian minister tests positive for COVID-19, second case in Cabinet within 3 days

KUALA LUMPUR: Another Malaysian minister has tested positive for COVID-19, the second in the Cabinet to be warded for the infectious disease in a span of three days.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rina Mohd Harun took the COVID-19 test on Sunday (Jan 10) morning and was admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital at 11am on Monday, the ministry said in a statement.

"She apologised if this has caused any inconvenience or anxiety to all," the statement added.

On Saturday, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Kota Bharu from Kuala Lumpur.

He has been warded at Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital in Kota Bharu since 10.30pm on Saturday, his office said.

Mr Mustapa had earlier attended a Cabinet meeting on Jan 6, according to local media.

Two ministers who sat next to him are now in isolation as a precautionary measure, according to the Star.

There are now more than 135,000 cases in Malaysia, with more than 550 deaths.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to make an announcement on updated measures later on Monday, as the country faces a soaring third wave of infections.

