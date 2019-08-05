Malaysia robbers ram lorry into car, steal RM1 million worth of jewellery in armed heist

IPOH: Four masked men armed with machetes made off with about RM1 million (US$239,500) worth of jewellery in Malaysia on Monday (Aug 5) after they rammed a lorry into a car that was transporting the valuables.

The robbery, which took place at about 6.30am in the town of Ipoh, was carried out in five minutes, the police said.

Two men were transporting the jewellery for their employer to the state of Kelantan in a two-car convoy, said Perak Criminal Investigation Department acting chief Anuar Othman.

Two of the robbers rammed a lorry into one of the two cars. The lorry driver and his accomplice then alighted from the vehicle and stole a total of four bags of jewellery from both cars.

The duo then abandoned the lorry, believed to have been stolen from Selangor on the same day, and made a getaway with two other suspects who had arrived in a separate vehicle.

Anuar added that the police had viewed CCTV footage of the crime scene and were pursuing the robbers.

One of the victims, who was injured, was sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for treatment.