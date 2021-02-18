Malaysian court orders wife of former prime minister Najib Razak to enter defence in graft trial

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian court on Thursday (Feb 18) ordered Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak, to enter a defence in a corruption trial linked to a multimillion-dollar project approved while the ex-premier was still in power.

The Kuala Lumpur high court ruled that the prosecution had succeeded in proving sufficient grounds for the case to proceed.

"This is my finding that the prosecution has produced credible evidence to prove every element of the offence ... I now call upon the accused to enter a defence," judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan said in his ruling.

Rosmah, who has denied any wrong doing, faces three charges of soliciting and receiving bribes involving a sum of RM194 million (US$48.09 million) to help a company, Jepak Holdings, secure a solar power project.

Of that total, prosecutors accuse Rosmah of arranging for RM187 million to be paid as a political donation to Najib, while also receiving two bribes of RM6.5 million.