Malaysian court orders wife of former prime minister Najib Razak to enter defence in graft trial

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian court on Thursday (Feb 18) ordered Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak, to enter a defence in a corruption trial linked to a multimillion-dollar project approved while the ex-premier was still in power.

The Kuala Lumpur high court ruled that the prosecution had succeeded in proving sufficient grounds for the case to proceed.

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak arrives at the Duta court complex in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 18, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

"This is my finding that the prosecution has produced credible evidence to prove every element of the offence ... I now call upon the accused to enter a defence," judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan said in his ruling.



Rosmah, who has denied any wrongdoing, faces three charges of soliciting and receiving bribes involving a sum of RM194 million (US$48.09 million) to help a company, Jepak Holdings, secure a solar power project.

Of that total, prosecutors accuse Rosmah of arranging for RM187 million to be paid as a political donation to Najib, while also receiving two bribes of RM6.5 million.

Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak, arrives at the Duta court complex in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 18, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

The bribes were allegedly received through Rosmah's former special officer, Rizal Mansor, as a reward for helping Jepak Holdings secure the Hybrid Photovoltaic Solar System Integrated Project, as well as the maintenance and operation of diesel gen-sets, for 369 Sarawak rural schools worth RM1.25 billion.



This is said to have taken place through direct negotiation with the Education Ministry.

The acts were allegedly committed at Lygon Cafe at Sunway Putra Mall, Rosmah’s residence at Jalan Langgak Duta and at Seri Perdana in Putrajaya between January 2016 and September 2017.

The charges framed under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act provide for imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

