Malaysia's 1MDB task force freezes more than 400 bank accounts involving RM1.1 billion in funds

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 400 bank accounts involving RM1.1 billion of funds from individuals, political parties and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have been frozen, believed to be linked to Malaysia's multi-billion 1MDB scandal.

The 1MDB task force said in a press statement on Monday (Jul 2) that the frozen 408 accounts "are believed to have been linked to misappropriation and misuse of 1MDB funds".

Advertisement

These accounts also involved nearly 900 transactions made between March 2011 and September 2015, said the statement.



The task force added that the accounts frozen were linked to 81 individuals and 55 companies who were believed to have received funds from 1MDB.

"1MDB special task force is currently conducting an investigation to identify the level of involvement of the parties involved. Investigations are conducted thoroughly by fairness to all parties involved."

The task force added that it "does not rule out the possibility that there will be another account that will be frozen later".

Advertisement

Advertisement

"All accounts are frozen in accordance with the provisions of the law of the country as it normally does, and as such, there is no issue of the action of freezing the accounts taken to persecute any party," it added.



JUST IN: The #1MDB Special Task Force has frozen a whopping 408 bank accounts of individuals, political parties as well as NGOS involving RM1.1bil in funds. They're believed to be linked to the misappropriation and abuse of funds from #1MDB. pic.twitter.com/iLxlFi8obr — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) July 2, 2018



