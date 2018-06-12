Malaysia's attorney general says received 1MDB investigation papers from anti-graft agency

Asia

Malaysia's attorney general on Tuesday said he has received investigation papers relating to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) from the country's anti-graft agency.

FILE PHOTO: A construction worker talks on the phone in front of a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1M
FILE PHOTO: A construction worker talks on the phone in front of a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris//File Photo

"I have appointed a team to study the papers with a view to possibly instituting criminal prosecution, and another to study them with civil proceedings in mind," Attorney General Tommy Thomas said in a statement.

Thomas also said he has signed mutual legal assistance requests from Switzerland, the United States, France and UAE regarding the 1MDB probe.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Source: Reuters

