Malaysia's central bank governor tenders resignation: PM Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s central bank governor Muhammad Ibrahim has submitted his resignation, said Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Wednesday (Jun 6).

It was reported on Tuesday that Malaysia was discussing the exit terms of the Bank Negara governor, who had finished less than half of the five-year term he began in May 2016.

No decision has been made yet on a successor.

"We have not decided on his successor because we need to have the approval of the Agong before we can announce," Dr Mahathir told a news conference after the weekly Cabinet meeting, adding that he plans to meet the king "as soon as possible" for further discussions on the matter.

According to Dr Mahathir, no concrete reason was given by Muhammad Ibrahim for his resignation.

No concrete reason given by Muhammad Ibrahim for resigning as Bank Negara governor, says PM. https://t.co/KVmVdWjoCP — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) June 6, 2018

Dr Mahathir also said that Malaysia’s first parliament sitting will be held on Jul 16.