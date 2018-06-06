Malaysia's central bank governor tenders resignation: PM Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s central bank governor Muhammad Ibrahim has submitted his resignation, said Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Wednesday (Jun 6).

It was reported on Tuesday that Malaysia was discussing the exit terms of the Bank Negara governor, who had finished less than half of the five-year term he began in May 2016.

No decision has been made yet on a successor.

"We have not decided on his successor because we need to have the approval of the Agong before we can announce," Dr Mahathir told a news conference after the weekly Cabinet meeting, adding that he plans to meet the king "as soon as possible" for further discussions on the matter.

According to Dr Mahathir, no concrete reason was given by Muhammad Ibrahim for his resignation.

Dr Mahathir also said that the new Malaysian government's first parliament sitting will be held on Jul 16.

A Harvard University graduate, Muhammad was appointed as governor in May 2016 following the retirement of long-serving governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz.

Muhammad joined the bank in 1984 and rose to become the deputy governor in 2010 before assuming the top spot.

His resignation comes after Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said last month that funds from a land sale made by the government to the central bank for about 2 billion ringgit (US$502.51 million) were used to pay the liabilities of beleaguered state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Muhammad had defended the decision to purchase the plot of land, saying the transaction complied with government requirements.

Two sources told Reuters on Tuesday that former deputy central bank governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus, who left the bank when her term ended in November 2016, was among candidates being considered.