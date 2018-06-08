Malaysia's customs department seized 8 tonnes of firecrackers worth nearly RM200,000

MACHANG, Kelantan: The Kelantan Customs Department has seized eight tonnes of contraband firecrackers and fireworks worth RM191,182 (US$48,000) during a Hari Raya Puasa operation in the state.

Kelantan Customs Director Mohd Nasir Yusoff on Thursday (Jun 7) said the contraband was seized from stores, premises and Ramadan bazaars in the state. Authorities also inspected express buses, lorries and cars.

"A total of RM33,000 worth of compound fines were issued," he said.

Mohd Nasir added that the customs department will conduct similar checks in other states in order to tackle the smuggling of fireworks and firecrackers ahead of the festive season.

In addition to patrols and body checks, authorities will also carry out raids based on information and tip-offs received from the public.

Mohd Nasir called on the public to work together with the authorities to tackle contraband smuggling, especially along the Golok River at the Kelantan-Thailand border.

“Those who are involved in such activities will be investigated under [the Customs Act] and if found guilty, will be fined a minimum of 10 times the value of goods smuggled, jailed for a minimum of three years, or both,” said Mohd Nasir.