Malaysia's general election to take place on May 9: Election Commission

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's closely-watched 14th general elections will fall on May 9, with nomination day on Apr 28, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday (Apr 10).

Polling will fall on a Wednesday, a departure from past elections.

The minimum campaigning period is 11 days.



"The EC has held a meeting and established that polls must be held within 60 days of the date of dissolution," the commission's chairman, Mohd Hashim Abdullah, told a news conference.



Early voting will take place on May 5.

He added that the electoral roll as of last year's final quarter was around 14.9 million people.



The coalition that has ruled Malaysia since independence, Barisan Nasional (BN), is seeking to regain the two-thirds majority it first lost in the 2008 polls. In 2013, it won a simple majority of 133 out of 222 parliamentary seats.

Led by Prime Minister Najib Razak, BN will this time be facing off against opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan, chaired by Malaysia's former prime minister of more than two decades, Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Dr Mahathir will be contesting under the banner of his former rival Anwar Ibrahim's party, Parti Keadilan Rakyat, after his own party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, was provisionally disbanded a day before parliament was dissolved on Saturday.

Bersatu had allegedly failed to submit required documents to the body overseeing the registration of political parties, the Registrar of Societies.

