Malaysia's Hope Fund: US$6.8 million collected as of Jun 3

GEORGE TOWN: The Tabung Harapan Malaysia, or Hope Fund, has collected RM27 million (US$6.8 million) as of 9.30am on Sunday (Jun 3), said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.



The fund is a community funding initiative set up by the government to get Malaysians' help to pay off the country's debts.



Lim received RM3 million in contributions on Sunday, with Ewein, Magni-Tech Industries and tycoon Tan Kok Ping each contributing RM1 million to the fund.



Tabung Harapan Malaysia terima tambahan RM3 juta daripada tiga pihak di Pulau Pinang



Tabung Harapan gets shot in arm



槟城人慷慨解囊

今捐300万予希望基金(Adm)



Video:https://t.co/dpoiqPdasbhttps://t.co/QuNFBN3Lho

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said various parties in the state have responded to the government's call for help.



“Two days ago we received RM50,000 contribution from an association here and today we have received RM3 million,” he said.



Previously, the Penang state government decided to cut 10 per cent of the chief minister’s and 10 Exco members’ salaries to be channelled to the Tabung Harapan Malaysia.