Malaysia's Mahathir says faults committed by previous government will be investigated

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Monday he would appoint a new chief of the country's anti-graft agency and that faults of the previous government would be investigated.

Addressing a news conference, the 92-year-old Mahathir said

all government ministries had been instructed that no documents could be taken out or destroyed.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)