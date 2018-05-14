Malaysia's Mahathir to appoint new chief of anti-graft agency

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Monday (May 14) he would appoint a new chief of the country's anti-graft agency and that all alleged crimes committed by previous government would be investigated.

Addressing a news conference, the 92-year-old Mahathir said all government ministries had been instructed that no documents could be taken out or destroyed.

Mr Dzulkifli Ahmad resigned as chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Monday, The Star reported. He submitted his resignation letter to the Chief Secretary of the Government Dr Ali Hamsa in the morning.

When asked if the MACC chief would be investigated, Mahathir said: "Not only him."

He added that there are many complaints being investigated.

On @cmlimguaneng's pending graft case, Dr Mahathir says he will only be sworn in as Finance Minister if the law allow it. pic.twitter.com/7sHYL3WJKg — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) May 14, 2018

Dr Mahathir: Attorney-General Apandi Ali has been asked to go on an immediate leave of absence. — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) May 14, 2018



