Malaysia's transport ministry to open bidding for special 'Malaysia' car plates

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia's transport ministry will open the bidding for a special series of vehicle registration numbers in conjunction with the country's 61st Independence Day.

The limited edition car plates for "Malaysia 1" up to "Malaysia 9999" will open for tender from Jul 2 to Jul 16, announced transport minister Anthony Loke on Monday (Jun 5).



Results would be announced on Aug 23.

Loke said the biddings would be open to everyone, including ministers, except Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad who would be offered the special plate number of “Malaysia 2020”.

“Our objective is to increase the government’s income. So, there will be no number reserved for anyone (including ministers), anyone can bid for them. There is no minimum bid,” he said during a press conference.

The minister said going by previous sales of the V and F series of plate numbers, the government expected to generate more than RM22 million (US$5.5 million) from the bids for the “Malaysia” numbers.



The V and F series had recorded sales of RM22.48 million and RM17.55 million respectively, with the highest bid at RM989,780 for V1 and RM836,660 for F1.

The biddings for the Malaysia series could be made at any state road and transport department (JPJ) office, he added.

In line with the decision made by the Cabinet during its meeting last Wednesday, he said the ministry would also expand the special plate number programme to the states.

Each state would have their own series of special plate numbers, starting with “Perlis”, soon.

The ministry was also in the midst of studying the proposal to introduce personalised plate numbers, including using a person’s name, in order to generate more income for the government, he added.

“(If implemented) the public can put their own names, such as Anthony, John, Ali or Mahathir or even Najib. Anyone can opt for these personalised numbers,” he said.

However, Loke said the government would stop allowing non-governmental organisations to open the bidding for special registration numbers as the revenue could not be channelled to the government.



“The highest recorded bid for a vehicle registration number was for “Patriot 1” which was sold at a price of RM1.3 million. Unfortunately, it was offered by an NGO and the profits did not go into the government fund,” he added.