Malaysia's UMNO to reorganise, restructure party

KUALA LUMPUR: The United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) will reorganise and restructure the party's operations in an effort to strengthen the party after several of its leaders left the party, said acting president Mohamad Hasan on Friday (Dec 21).



He said more power will be given to the UMNO state administrations to draw up a strategy for their respective states.

"There is no sense of belonging as well as sense of ownership from the state UMNO, everything is handed over to the headquarters,” Mohamad said at a media conference after chairing the meeting of the UMNO Supreme Council, on Friday.

“As such, we make the state liaison heads and division heads to be together in drawing up strategies to win in the next 15th general election.

“This will be done by a committee to see how we can give more power to the states – decentralisation.”

At the same time, he said, UMNO agreed to give full autonomy to Sabah UMNO to draw up a strategy to rise up again after several party leaders in the state left the party.

The UMNO deputy president said the party will speak up for the people and fight for their welfare besides being an effective opposition in Parliament.

On the Cameron Highlands by-election to be held on Jan 26, Mohamad, who is also the acting Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said a meeting of the BN would be held in the near future to decide on the candidate to contest in the by-election.

The meeting also agreed to choose Jelai state assemblyman and Pahang Chief Minister Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail to be the election director for the party while UMNO acting deputy president Ismail Sabri would draw up the strategy and programme for the election machinery concerned.