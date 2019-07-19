Malaysia's wildlife department confirms tiger spotted in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: Malaysia's Department of Wildlife and National Park (Perhilitan) confirmed on Thursday (Jul 18) that it had received a report regarding the presence of a tiger in Dungun, Teregganu.

Two videos went viral on Facebook when the tiger was recorded roaming in the middle of the highway in Hulu Dungun at 11.30am on Thursday.



Terengganu's Department of Wildlife and National Park (Perhilitan) director, Dr Abdul Malek Mohd Yusof told Bernama news agency that its staff were in the location and in the process of capturing the tiger.



He said the department was still investigating the cause of the tiger’s presence.



This is the third of such incidents to have happened in Terengganu.

In February 2016, a tiger died after being hit by a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in an accident at Kilometre 321.2 East Coast Highway (LPT2) near Kemaman.

In November 2018, a black panther died after being hit by a car at Kilometre 356, East Coast Highway phase 2 (LPT2) near Dungun, Terengganu.