Malaysia will reintroduce sales and services tax in September to replace GST: PM Mahathir

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will implement the sales and services tax (SST) in September to replace the goods and services tax (GST), announced Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Wednesday (May 30).

The 6 per cent GST will be zero-rated from Jun 1, effectively removing it for consumers, but abolishing it would require the approval of Parliament.

When asked if the SST would be set at its previous rate of 10 per cent, Dr Mahathir said: "We will study it."

He added that the finance ministry will provide more details on the SST on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Dr Mahathir also announced a 50 per cent discount in the toll rates on all highways on the two days before Hari Raya Aidilfitri next month.

He also said that some FIFA World Cup 2018 football matches will be broadcast live by RTM for free. A total of 27 matches will be shown live while 14 more will be a delayed broadcast, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

