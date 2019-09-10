Malaysia sends half a million face masks to haze-hit Sarawak as 409 schools close

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has sent half a million face masks to its eastern state of Sarawak, where air pollution levels have spiked amid worsening forest fires in neighbouring Indonesia, authorities said on Tuesday (Sep 10).

"NADMA has acquired 500,000 face masks and sent them to the agency's branch in Sarawak," Malaysia's national disaster management agency said in a statement, referring to itself by it acronym.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The agency and the Education Ministry were also working to get masks to schools in the affected area, it said.



The air pollution index (API) in Sarawak, on the Malaysian side of Borneo, reached unhealthy levels on Tuesday with one district recording a reading of 201, a "very unhealthy" level.

Unhealthy readings were recorded in five other Malaysian states.

Indonesian farmers often use fire to clear land for palm oil and pulp plantations. Fires can smoulder for weeks, especially in dry weather, producing a choking haze that drifts over neighbours like Singapore and Malaysia.



Advertisement

Advertisement

In recent weeks, Indonesia has sent in thousands of security personnel to douse fires after declaring an emergency in six provinces on the islands of Sumatra and Borneo.



Last week, Malaysia said it would send a diplomatic note to Indonesia urging immediate action to fight the haze.

Malaysia has also offered Indonesia help to put out the fires, but had yet to receive any request for assistance, the disaster agency said.



Separately, the Education Ministry said 409 primary and secondary schools across Sarawak were closed on Tuesday, affecting more than 150,000 students.



However, the national exam for Primary 6 students, known as Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah, was held as scheduled.

On Twitter, Education Minister Maszlee Malik said schools in areas with API above 200 will be closed immediately.