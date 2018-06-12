Malaysia says US to monetise and return assets seized from 1MDB probe

KUALA LUMPUR: The US ambassador to Malaysia has told Kuala Lumpur that assets seized by the United States as part of its probe into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund will be monetised and returned to Malaysia.



Malaysia finance minister Lim Guan Eng on Tuesday (Jun 11) made the comment on Twitter following a meeting with Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir, the US ambassador to Malaysia.

Advertisement

"She reassured me that assets seized from 1MDB will be monetised and returned to Malaysia as early as possible," Lim said.

Meeting up with Ambassador of US to Malaysia, Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir where we discussed matters of importance to the substantial American investments and corporations here. She reassured me that assets seized from 1MDB will be monetized & returned to Malaysia as early as possible pic.twitter.com/qCT930riXm — Lim Guan Eng (@guanenglim) June 12, 2018

The US Department of Justice has filed civil lawsuits to seize assets it says were bought with funds misappropriated from Malaysian state fund 1MDB.