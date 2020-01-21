Malaysia school teacher remanded for molest, rape of student

ALOR GAJAH: A school teacher has been remanded for seven days from Tuesday (Jan 21) to facilitate investigations into the alleged molest and rape of his 17-year-old female student last March.

Alor Gajah district police chief A Asmadi Abdul Aziz said on Tuesday that the suspect, who is also a volleyball coach, would be remanded for investigations under the Penal Code for rape and the Sexual Offences Against Children Act.

He said that preliminary investigations found the 42-year-old widower fetched the victim from a house in Telok Mas to send her to Alor Gajah for a school volleyball team meeting at 8am, on Mar 27, 2019.

The suspect, however, took the victim to a chalet where he allegedly molested her, the police chief said.

The victim also claimed she was raped at a hotel in Port Dickson the next day (Mar 28) and the day after.

“At about 9am, on Mar 29, the suspect sent the victim to the Paroi volleyball hall in Seremban to take part in a competition and after that, the suspect is believed to have picked up the teen before returning to the hotel, where he raped the victim again,” the police chief said in a statement.

The man then sent the victim home the next day.

He warned her not to reveal the incident as he had a pornographic video of her which he threatened to make public, the statement added.