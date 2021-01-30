Malaysia reports 5,728 new COVID-19 cases, second consecutive daily record

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported its biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases for the second straight day, with 5,728 new infections recorded on Saturday (Jan 30).

The health ministry also reported 13 new deaths, raising the total fatalities from the pandemic to 746.

The state of Selangor was the worst-hit, with 3,285 cases while Kuala Lumpur reported 480 new infections.

There were another 792 cases in Johor while Sabah registered 263.



Another 3,805 cases have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries in Malaysia to 161,527.

A total of 319 cases are in the intensive care unit, with 120 patients intubated, according to Malaysia's Ministry of Health on Twitter.

As of Saturday, Malaysia reported 209,661 COVID-19 cases, of which 47,388 are classified as active or infectious.

Malaysia has reported four-digit daily increases in COVID-19 cases since Dec 9.



Rules for businesses permitted to operate during the Movement Control Order were relaxed on Friday, with certain establishments permitted to stay open until 10pm. A report by the Malay Mail also said night markets would be allowed to operate between 4pm and 10pm. ​​​​​​​



The authorities also allowed couples in long-distance marriages living in states affected by the MCO to travel to meet their spouse. Inter-state travel under the MCO is not permitted unless travellers obtain permission from the authorities.



SINGAPORE SUSPENDS GREEN LANE WITH MALAYSIA

On Saturday, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it will suspend reciprocal green lane (RGL) arrangements with Malaysia, as well as Germany and South Korea. The suspension will begin from Monday.

Apart from the green lane, another cross-border travel scheme is the Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) Singapore has with Malaysia.

Under the PCA, approved travellers must have stayed in their country of employment for at least 90 days before returning to their home country for short-term leave.

This is open to Malaysians who are Singapore permanent residents working in Singapore, as well as citizens and permanent residents of both countries who hold long-term immigration passes in the other country.

