Malaysia sees daily record of 9,180 new COVID-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported a new daily record of 9,180 new coronavirus cases on Friday (Jul 9).

The Southeast Asian nation's previous record was on May 29 when it saw 9,020 cases.



Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said that Selangor recorded the highest number of new cases at 4,400, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 1,271 cases.

Negeri Sembilan recorded 899 infections and Sarawak with 406.

Malaysia has been under tight lockdown measures since June as coronavirus infections rise sharply. It passed the 800,000 mark in cases on Thursday, the third highest in Southeast Asia after Indonesia and the Philippines.



Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin previously said that curbs would not ease until daily cases fell below 4,000.



The United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) on Wednesday withdrew its support for the Perikatan Nasional government led by Muhyiddin and called for his resignation.



In a late-night online press conference held after UMNO's supreme council meeting, UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi criticised the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.



"UMNO urges Muhyiddin Yasin to withdraw honourably to enable a new prime minister to be appointed for a limited period," he said.



He added that the new prime minister would only focus efforts on the people's welfare throughout the pandemic, handle COVID-19 with an inclusive approach and ensure the vaccination and immunisation process could be sped up.

As of Friday, Malaysia has reported a total of 817,838 COVID-19 cases.



