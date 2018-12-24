Malaysian Indian Association president, 5 others charged over Selangor temple riot

PETALING JAYA: Six men, including the president of the Malaysian Indian Association, were charged on Monday (Dec 24) in connection with last month's riots at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya, Selangor.

This brings the total number of people charged over the riot to 24.

Riots took place on Nov 26 and 27 in the vicinity of the temple, allegedly arising from a dispute between parties for and against the proposed relocation of the house of worship.

M Manimaran was charged with obstructing a public officer from discharging his duty, rioting and causing hurt, while the other five were charged with possession of weapons at a riot.

The other men are Mohammad Shahril Danniel Sajel, 22, Mohammad Saifullah Abdullah, 31, Muhammad Hasneezam Shah Samsudin, 29, Akmal Izzat Aziz, 24 and Mohd Norul Ismawi Islahuddin, 40.

All the offences were allegedly committed between 2am and 1.30pm on Nov 26 at the temple.

For obstructing a police officer from discharging his duty, Manimaran could be jailed for up to two years, fined up to RM10,000 (US$2,300) or both.

He is also charged - along with 50 members of an unlawful organisation still at large - with rioting with the intention of preventing police patrol cars from leaving the temple compound.

If convicted of this, he could be jailed for up to two years, fined or both.

Meanwhile, Manimaran is also charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt to another man, Sulaiman Abdullah, and could be jailed for up to seven years and fined if found guilty.

All six pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Manimaran was allowed bail of RM18,000 in one surety, while Mohammad Shahril Danniel’s bail was set at RM5,000 in one surety. The other four were allowed bail of RM6,000 in one surety each.



All of them must also report to the nearest police station twice a month and surrender their passports to the court.

Vehicles were set ablaze and hundreds of police officers were deployed during the violence at the temple last month.

A firefighter died last week after sustaining severe injuries during the riots. He was allegedly attacked during the riots, and his death has been classified as a murder case.

The Selangor state government has asked the management of the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple to return a piece of land and compensation money in keeping with a comprehensive settlement that is being worked out to solve the temple relocation issue.

