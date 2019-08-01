PKR senator ‘apologises a million times’, retracts proposal to protect men from being seduced into sex crimes

KUALA LUMPUR: A senator from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) on Thursday (Aug 1) apologised “a million times” and retracted his proposal for a law to “protect” men from being “seduced” into committing sex crimes.

This came after his controversial proposal created an uproar, with his own party rejecting the proposal.

In a statement, Mr Mohd Imran Abd Hamid said: “I apologise to all who were offended by my debate, where I proposed a sexual harassment law to protect men during the debate on Syarie Legal Profession (Federal Territories) Bill 2019 on Jul 31, 2019 at the Upper House.”

“Although my intention was sincere, I did not expect it to be seen as such a big mistake that hurts the feelings of many women and also men, who feel insulted.”

He added: “I apologise a million times and retract my proposal.”

A day earlier, Mr Mohd Imran told the senate that a law was needed to “ensure men are safe and the country is peaceful”.

“I would like to suggest to the minister, if we could create a Sexual Harassment Act for men to deal with the acts, speech or dressing of women that could seduce men into committing incest, rape, molest and pornography, among other things,” he reportedly said.

“We also need to be protected, because due to what women wear, we are seduced and end up breaking the country's laws and face prosecution.”

“ABSURD AND AN INSULT TO WOMAN”: ANWAR

His comments sparked an uproar, with the PKR distancing itself from the proposal.

Malaysia's politician Anwar Ibrahim visits a polling station during the by-election in Port Dickson, Malaysia October 13, 2018. (File photo: Reuters/Lai Seng Sin)

PKR's president Anwar Ibrahim said in a statement on Thursday that PKR rejected the proposal as it was “absurd and an insult to women”.

“The proposal also gives the impression that men are immoral and are easily seduced to the point that they could be involved in such a despicable act,” said the prime minister-in-waiting.

Instead, Mr Anwar said efforts should be focused on uplifting women by strengthening laws that reject any forms of sexual harassment against them.

“Therefore, I request that YB Senator Mohd Imran Abd Hamid retract his proposal,” he said.

The senator’s comments coincided with the release on Wednesday of a study into Malaysian men's attitudes towards sex, sex education, and consent.

According to the report by the Centre for Governance and Political Studies, just 35 per cent of 2,000 men interviewed for the study correctly identified consent as a verbal "yes" agreement from their sexual partner.