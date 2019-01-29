Two elderly women in Malaysia die while trying to get free food coupons

KUALA LUMPUR: Two elderly women died on Monday (Jan 28) while waiting to get free food coupons at Plaza Pudu ICC in Kuala Lumpur.



More than 1,000 people were trying to get the 200 free food coupons at noon on Monday, said Dang Wangi District Police Chief ACP Shaharuddin Abdullah.

The two women who died were identified as Law Ion Nang, 78, and Ah Poh, 85.



The police had been informed shortly after noon that several senior citizens had fainted at ICC Pudu, the New Straits Times reported, citing the district police chief.

"When the team arrived at the scene, they found two bodies lying on the floor. Investigations found no criminal element involved in the case," the newspaper reported him as saying in a statement.

The two women had experienced breathing difficulties while in the crowd, said the district police chief.

"Both victims were (in) a section of the Chinese senior citizens who had lined up with other senior citizens to get the food coupons, and because of the large number of senior citizens who were present, the two victims - together with five others - had experienced breathing difficulties,” he said in a statement.

The cases have been classified as sudden death, and the two women's bodies have been sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for autopsies, he said.

According to the district police chief, the food coupon giveaway was organised by a federation of traders and hawkers at ICC Pudu.

Organisers only provided 200 coupons, but the number of senior citizens present greatly exceeded that number, with about 1,000 people showing up.