'Let the police do their job, don’t speculate': Anwar on sex video probe

PETALING JAYA: Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim on Monday (Jun 17) reiterated that the investigation on a viral gay sex video said to involve a Cabinet minister should be left to the police, while urging against further speculation.

“As I’ve said earlier, let PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) do their job. I don’t want to make any speculation. We will hear from PDRM," Mr Anwar stated at the sidelines of an event organised by the Malaysia Indian Muslim Chamber of Commerce and Industry .

He was responding to a comment regarding media reports on Monday that there was no digital alteration nor manipulation of photos in the video allegedly linked to Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali.

The reports also mentioned foreign experts analysing the video and how they could not confirm whether the individual in the video was the minister in question.

Screengrab of a video posted by Haziq Aziz on his Facebook.

Last Wednesday, Mr Haziq Aziz, principal private secretary to the deputy primary industries minister, confessed to being the man in the video, and Mr Azmin as the other party.

Malaysian police detained Mr Haziq at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Friday afternoon to help with investigations and released him on bail the following day.

Mr Azmin has categorically denied the allegation, saying it was made to tarnish his reputation and destroy his political career.

There have been suggestions that Mr Anwar’s supporters were responsible for the video in a bid to topple Mr Azmin.

The minister has questioned how PKR leaders’ mobile numbers had been leaked to the sex video perpetrators, suggesting that the numbers could have been leaked by party members.

On Saturday, the prime minister-in-waiting refuted the allegations.

“What's the reason for us to do such a thing? Some say it was due to threat, what threat?” he said.

"Some people say it's because he (Mr Azmin) is a threat but we already have an agreement on my position and the Prime Minister himself said this as recently as last week."

Dr Mahathir Mohamad has promised to hand over the premiership to Mr Anwar as agreed to by the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition, although no time frame has been spelled out.

AZMIN GIVES STATEMENT TO POLICE OVER VIRAL VIDEO

Meanwhile, Mr Azmin gave his statement to the police on Monday to assist them in their investigation.

Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali. (File photo: Bernama)

Mr N Surendran, the minister’s lawyer said Mr Azmin's office was contacted by police on Sunday to record his statement.

"There are obvious signs of an organised and systematic attempt to discredit and bring down the minister with this false and malicious attack,” said Mr Surendran.

“The perpetrators had access to leaked personal data of party members, sophisticated means and a clear political agenda.”

Mr Surendran said that they trusted the police to get to the bottom of this case soon to identify and take action against the culprits according to law.

When asked about PKR’s unity over the incident, Mr Anwar stated on Monday that his party is still strong.

“The party is still united. I was in Sabah and Sarawak, all divisions attended. They came, they asked questions. Of course people are concerned on what’s happening. That’s the way.

“My concern is do not cast aspersions against anybody. We should rely purely on facts and clear evidence because this is not the culture that we promote and support,” he said.