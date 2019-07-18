Sex video authentic, but identities of men undetermined: Police chief

KUALA LUMPUR: The sex video implicating a Malaysian minister has been analysed and proven to be authentic, although the identities of the men in the clip cannot be determined, according to Malaysia's police chief.

"The video and who are those in it are not within my jurisdiction. So we sent it to CyberSecurity to determine if the video is authentic and if CyberSecurity could ascertain who are in it," Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid said in an interview with Malaysian broadcaster RTM on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The answer we received ... They (CyberSecurity) said 'authentic' but they cannot be 100 per cent certain who are in it," he said.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Abdul Hamid said that a leader of a political party was behind the video, but did not identify the party or leader.

The video was produced by parties that were hired with "hundreds of thousands of ringgit", he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The outcome of the investigation by the Royal Malaysia Police reveals the existence of an evil alliance masterminded by the leader of a political party with the intention of embarrassing and tarnishing the reputation of a certain individual,” Mr Abdul Hamid said in a statement.

Mr Abdul Hamid said the video was probably authentic but that facial recognition tests were "not able to associate the perpetrator in the video with the individual in question".

Mr Abdul Hamid's statement did not identify the individual but the headline of the statement referred to the sex video "allegedly involving an individual bearing likeness to a senior cabinet minister".

The sex tapes were widely distributed to journalists and politicians via WhatsApp last month.

Sodomy is a crime in Malaysia and Anwar Ibrahim, who Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has named as his successor, spent about a decade in jail under the law on what he said were trumped up charges.

On Jun 12, former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Youth Santubong chief Haziq Aziz claimed to be one of the men.

He also named Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali as the second individual.

Mr Azmin, who is said to be close to Mahathir, said the videos were a "nefarious plot" to end his career.

His party also denounced what it called “dirty politics”.

Haziq and seven other people have been arrested to assist in the investigation into the case.

The sex scandal has deepened rifts within the ruling coalition and raised concerns of a turbulent transition from 94-year-old Mahathir.

Azmin last month said he was convinced the videos were the work of insiders in the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) party, the biggest component of the Pakatan Harapan alliance. Anwar and Azmin are the president and deputy president in PKR.

Anwar has said it was "slander" to suggest he had anything to do with the leaked footage.

Earlier on Thursday, Anwar brushed aside talk of a challenge from Azmin for the premiership and said he had the support needed to become prime minister.