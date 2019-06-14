Malaysia police detain man who claims he appeared in sex video with Cabinet minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police have detained Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz to help with investigations into a viral gay sex video which he said features him with a Cabinet minister.

Mr Haziq Aziz was detained at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Friday afternoon (Jun 14), Bukit Aman criminal investigation department director Huzir Mohamed confirmed.

“The individual was detained for his statement to be taken and to help in investigation into the video case linked to him,” he said.

Mr Haziq Aziz's lawyer said he was not informed about why his client was picked up.



"The police called me saying that Haziq was in KLIA, but when I arrived there around 7.20pm, they told me that Bukit Aman had taken him in," lawyer Ramesh Sivakumar was quoted as saying by the Star.

"Now I am waiting for more updates from the police. I also am not sure where he has been taken."



Mr Haziq Aziz, principal private secretary to the deputy primary industries minister, had confessed on Wednesday to being the man in the video, and named Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali as the other party.



Mr Azmin has categorically denied the allegation, saying it was made to tarnish his reputation and destroy his political career. He also vowed to take legal action against the perpetrators.

NO NEED FOR AZMIN TO GO ON LEAVE: ANWAR

Amid calls from some quarters for Mr Azmin to go on leave while the matter is being investigated, Parti Keadilan Rakyat's president Anwar Ibrahim said on Friday that there is no need to pressure him to do so.

He said pressuring Mr Azmin to go on leave would only aggravate the situation.

“I do not agree that Mohamed Azmin should take a break from carrying out his government and party duties like called for by certain parties including the Otai Reformasi reform movement. In fact, this was not discussed at PKR’s political bureau meeting," Mr Anwar told reporters on the sidelines of a Hari Raya open house event.

“We (in PKR) do not stop people from criticising because the party practices a free political culture. Everyone can put forward their views, but my advice is to make less statements and give way to the investigations that are already ongoing."



Mr Anwar added that such accusations were nothing new to him.

“In politics, I have been through this for 20 years. I see it in the context of the party as a minor thing. Perhaps (the accusations against Mr Azmin) is the work of people without positions, lost in elections,” he said.



Other party leaders have also raised doubts about the authenticity of the sex video.