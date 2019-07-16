Malaysians want to know culprit behind viral sex video targeting minister: Anwar Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians want to know who is behind the dissemination of a viral sex video implicating a Cabinet minister, Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday (Jul 16).

This came after the police arrested six people at the weekend, with PKR members said to be among them.

Speaking at a press conference in parliament, Mr Anwar said: “The investigations are under the purview of the police. There are two phases: Is the video genuine and who was the one who spread it."

“The people want to know these two aspects,” he was quoted as saying by the Star.

Malaysian Inspector General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador. (File photo: Bernama)

Meanwhile, the police said they are widening the investigation. This will include looking into the possible involvement of a Selangor state assemblyman.

"We will explore all angles, including the mastermind behind the recording and spreading of the video," Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said, according to the Star.

He added: "We have sent the investigation papers a few times to the Attorney General's Chambers but they have sent it back with instructions to investigate further and collect more evidence.”

"This is a complicated case as it involves elected representatives and politicians, so allow us time to properly investigate it."

On Sunday night, former PKR member Haziq Aziz and five other people were arrested in multiple locations across the Klang Valley.

The six of them are being held for investigation under Section 377B of the Penal Code for carnal intercourse against the course of nature, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities.

They are in remand until Jul 20. Two of them are said to be PKR members.

Mr Haziq had been arrested on Jun 14 but was released on police bail the following day.

He has confessed to being the man in the video and named Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali as the other party.

Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali. (File photo: Bernama)

The minister has vehemently denied the allegation, calling it a nefarious plot to assassinate his reputation and character in an attempt to destroy his political career.

There have been suggestions that supporters of Mr Anwar were responsible for the video in a bid to topple Mr Azmin, but Mr Anwar has refuted the allegations.

When asked if there was a conspiracy behind the sex videos and if those arrested so far were taking orders from someone in position, Mr Hamid said on Tuesday that the police have not ruled out the possibility.

“Yes, maybe. We are looking into that angle, too,” he was quoted as saying by the Malaysian Insight.