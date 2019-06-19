Authenticity of sex videos allegedly involving Malaysian minister still under investigation: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police are still trying to determine the authenticity of a sex video that allegedly involved Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Mazlan Mansor on Wednesday (Jun 19).

He added that more people will be called in to help with investigations if needed.



“Our investigation is across the board; anyone who we feel is needed to help in the investigation will be called up,” he told reporters.



"We have already taken statements from eight individuals to help with investigations into the case," he said, as reported by the Star.



Authorities will conduct a comprehensive probe, and no time frame has been set for police to wrap up investigations, he added.



Three waves of videos have been released online since last Tuesday when the first clip went viral.

Mr Haziq Aziz, a member of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and principal private secretary to the deputy primary industries minister, confessed to being the man in the video, and named Mr Azmin as the other party.



Mr Azmin categorically denied the allegations, saying it was made to tarnish his reputation and destroy his political career.

Screengrab of a video posted by Haziq Aziz on his Facebook.

MASTERMIND IS MEMBER OF PKR: AZMIN

On Tuesday, Mr Azmin said he is convinced that the mastermind and those involved in spreading the controversial sex video are members of his own party PKR.

“I am convinced. I am convinced,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

“I believe that the public will be able to ‘see’ the mastermind. Let the police investigate. I think it’s not fair for anyone to make a statement that will affect the investigation.

“Let the public judge it for themselves as the perception is getting stronger and stronger implicating those involved in this whole conspiracy and allegation,” he added.

Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali. (File photo: Bernama)

There have been suggestions that supporters of PKR president Anwar Ibrahim were responsible for the video in a bid to topple Mr Azmin, but Mr Anwar has refuted the allegations.

