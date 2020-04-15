Malaysian police arrest Singaporean couple during drugs raid in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysian police arrested a Singaporean couple and seized drugs worth about RM41,000 (S$13,397) during a raid at a condominium in Danga Bay on Monday (Apr 13).

Johor Bahru’s chief of police Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the 25-year-old man and his girlfriend, 23, were arrested at 8.20pm by a Narcotics Criminal Investigation team from the Johor contingent police headquarters.

“Further investigation revealed that the two suspects were in possession of drugs believed to be ecstasy pills and syabu (Ice) estimated to be worth RM40,960,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Police also seized a BMW car, jewellery and cash, including Singapore dollars, during the raid.

The total value of the items seized was almost RM200,000, the police chief said, adding that both suspects tested positive for methamphetamine.

The couple have been remanded for six days starting Tuesday, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the mandatory death penalty if convicted.

