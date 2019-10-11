Singaporean man arrested for gruesome murder of woman, boy in Melaka
MELAKA: A Singapore man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a gruesome murder at Melaka, local police said on Friday (Oct 11).
In a media statement, Melaka police chief Deputy Commissioner Mat Kasim Karim said the suspect was arrested in Singapore with the assistance of the Singapore Police Force (SPF).
He added that a warrant of arrest had been issued for the suspect and efforts were underway to extradite him to Malaysia where he will be remanded.
According to the Melaka police, a worker who was cutting grass found dismembered body parts at Kampung Ladang in Krubong, Melaka on Thursday.
He stumbled upon eight body parts and lodged a police report immediately at the Tanjung Minyak police station.
The victims were a 27-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy, a Melaka police spokesperson told CNA.
Based on preliminary investigations, police said the murder is believed to have happened at a double-storey house belonging to the woman.
Police found blood stains in a room on the ground floor. Further investigations into the case are ongoing.
CNA has reached out to SPF for comments.