Malaysia to fine smokers who light up at eateries from January, after grace period ends

IPOH: Malaysian authorities will not hesitate to fine smokers caught lighting up at eateries from January 2020, said Deputy Health Minister Lee Boon Chye on Saturday (Jun 22).

The smoking ban at all food establishments, including those outdoors, took effect in January this year, but the government extended the grace period for offenders to December. This was to allow time to educate smokers and restaurant owners on the new rules.

However, Dr Lee said that smokers began lighting up again after the six-month grace period was extended.

“I promise that from Jan 1, 2020, we will issue summonses to those who fail to comply with this ruling,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

“Use this time to reduce or quit smoking completely. If you fail to do so, have the courtesy not to smoke in public places.”

Those caught smoking in prohibited areas will be fined up to RM10,000 (US$2,417) or face two years’ jail.

Eatery owners who allow customers to light up will be slapped with a maximum fine of RM5,000 or face at least one year in jail.

Owners of eateries who fail to put up no-smoking signs can be fined up to RM3,000 or face a maximum jail term of six months.