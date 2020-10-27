Malaysia's ruling coalition welcomes 'spirit of solidarity' among component parties: Azmin Ali

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition welcomed the "spirit of solidarity" among its component parties, said Senior Minister for Economy Azmin Ali following Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's failed bid to call for a state of emergency in Malaysia.

In his press statement issued on Tuesday (Oct 27), Mr Azmin, who is PN information chief, said component parties such as United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), Sabah-based Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Sabah Progressive Party, have voiced their full support for Mr Muhyiddin's leadership and the PN government.

"PN calls on all parties, especially political leaders across the divide, to embrace unity with citizens to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and to revive Malaysia's economy," he said.

Mr Azmin, who is also Minister for International Trade and Industry and a member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), said that PN thanked the Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for having confidence in the federal government's efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

"PN also thanks the confidence His Majesty has towards the wise execution and enforcement actions by the federal government to protect the people's safety, maintaining the people's welfare and guaranteeing security while improving the country's economy," Mr Azmin said.

He added that the coalition has resolved to continue working hard together with the people and Malaysia's frontliners to fight the pandemic.

On Oct 13, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim claimed that he had a convincing majority to take over the government.

There was speculation that some lawmakers from UMNO were prepared to work with Mr Anwar. UMNO politicians had previously agitated for a more favourable redistribution of government positions for the party's members of parliament.

Last week, Mr Muhyiddin asked the king to declare a state of emergency amid the COVID-19 crisis and political instability, which would have suspended the upcoming parliamentary meeting.

This was rejected by the king after he consulted the Malay Rulers' Council on Sunday. On Monday night, UMNO said it will maintain its support for Mr Muhyiddin's government.

On Tuesday, PAS also pledged "undivided loyalty" for the prime minister's leadership.

Meanwhile, Mr Anwar has urged for a bipartisan effort in the upcoming budget debate to implement strategies against COVID-19.