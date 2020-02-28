Malaysia’s speaker of parliament says there will be no special sitting next Monday on PM position

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian parliament speaker has announced that there will be no special sitting next Monday (Mar 2), after Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the House will meet to choose the next prime minister.

In a statement on Friday, Mr Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said he has received a letter from Dr Mahathir stating that the government has agreed for the special parliamentary meeting on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“However, I found that the letter was not issued in accordance with Standing Order 11(3) as a complete motion was not attached.

“Standing Order 11(3) stipulates that only I as the Dewan Rakyat (Lower House) speaker can issue a meeting notice. As of now, no such notice has been issued,” he said.

Mr Mohamad Arif added that a special meeting on the appointment of a prime minister should be called only after an official order has been issued by the king.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Therefore, I have decided that no special meeting would be held on Monday (Mar 2). I will continue to observe the developments and issue a statement on the next meeting in the future,” he said.

Dr Mahathir, the interim prime minister, said on Thursday that the king could not identify the individual who commands a distinct majority after two days of consultation with the members of parliament.

Malaysia's Interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a news conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Feb 27, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Lim Huey Teng)

Therefore, a special meeting will be called on Monday to determine the next prime minister, he said.

Pakatan Harapan has stated that it was inappropriate for Dr Mahathir to make an announcement regarding the special sitting before the king has issued a statement.

Meanwhile, the United Malays National Organisation, which has called for parliament to be dissolved and snap polls to be held, has also urged lawmakers to reject the special parliamentary session.

Malaysia's rulers held a special meeting on Friday at Istana Negara to discuss the country's political turmoil.

