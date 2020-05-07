Speaker rejects bid for motion of confidence in former Malaysia PM Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof has rejected a letter seeking a motion to determine that Langkawi MP and former Malaysian prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has the confidence of Parliament.

The Speaker said he will not allow the tabling of the motion, as sought by Semporna MP and Sabah Chief Minister Mohd Shafie Apdal, as it is inconsistent with Article 43 of the Federal Constitution and disputes the authority of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in the matter of appointing the prime minister.

The Speaker’s statement was contained in an official letter, dated May 5, replying to the application by Mohd Shafie, dated May 1. These letters were sighted on social media on Thursday (May 7). Mohamad Ariff confirmed the contents of his letter.

Parliament is scheduled to sit for one day on May 18. It was originally scheduled to sit from Mar 9 to Apr 16 but this was postponed to May 18 to Jun 23 following a change of government which saw Muhyiddin Yassin being appointed prime minister.

The government later decided to hold a one-day sitting, on May 18, in view of the Movement Control Order (MCO) that was imposed on Mar 18 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Mohd Shafie had sought to bring the motion in accordance with Standing Orders 26(1) and 27(3) of the Dewan Rakyat.

“Yes, yes. We will see … let’s wait when the time comes,” he told reporters on Thursday when questioned about the letter.