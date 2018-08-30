Malaysia to impose 5-10% tax on goods, 6% on services

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will impose a tax of between 5 per cent and 10 per cent on the sale of goods, while services will attract a 6 per cent levy when a new tax regime comes into effect on Saturday (Sept 1), the country's customs chief Subromaniam Tholasy said on Thursday.

The Sales and Services Tax (SST) is being reintroduced after the government led by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad repealed an unpopular goods and services tax (GST) earlier this month.

The GST, which covered a broader range of items and services compared with the SST, was introduced on Apr 1, 2015 with the rate set at 6 per cent.

While the percentage charged on goods appears to be higher than under the old system, a total of 5,443 items have been declared exempt, compared with 544 items under GST.

Among the items that will not be taxed are food items such as rice, cooking oil and bread, general goods such as newspapers and wheelchairs, and medicine.

The SST will be implemented on Saturday. Here’s some of the SST-exempt items: pic.twitter.com/U1USe7KKU8 — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) August 30, 2018

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said on Thursday that due to the big increase in exemptions, SST was projected to raise RM21 billion (US$5.1 billion) for the government in 2019, compared to RM44 billion ringgit by GST last year.

"So this means we have returned RM23 billion to the people," Lim said.

The minister said the new tax regime should not lead to higher prices, although "some inflation" was likely.

"If there is an increase (in prices), it would likely be due to profiteering by businesses," Lim said.

Headline inflation slowed to 1.3 per cent in the second quarter and was expected to moderate throughout the year, Malaysia's central bank has said.

High costs of living angered voters, who delivered a shock defeat for then-prime minister Najib Razak in the May election.

The new government has alleged that the Najib administration misused the funds raised through GST to finance crony projects and help cover up a multi-billion dollar scandal at a state fund.