Husband and pregnant wife killed in Malaysia staircase collapse

SUNGAI BULOH: A man and his pregnant wife were killed on Sunday (Jul 21) after a staircase at a construction site collapsed in the Malaysian state of Selangor.

The woman, Wan Hasheliza Wan Ibrahim, was a drafter and was eating durians under the staircase when the structure collapsed.

An electric cable was believed to have been snapped by the falling staircase, killing her and three others who came to her aid, including her husband.



"They were electrocuted as an electric current was flowing at the scene following the collapse," said Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis.



"All four victims died at the scene," he added, as quoted by the Star.



Wan Hasheliza and her husband, both 29, were buried together in the same grave on Monday.



“Wan Hasheliza’s death shocked the whole family. I received the news on her death yesterday while I was paying my last respect to a neighbour," said her father.



“Wan Hasheliza is the second of five siblings. She was due to give birth to her firstborn this September."

