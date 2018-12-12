Two companies charged over flying tractor blade that killed Malaysian student

SEREMBAN, Negeri Sembilan: Two companies were charged with negligence in Seremban on Wednesday (Dec 12) after a 14-year-old student at Tuanku Abdul Rahman Secondary School was killed by a flying blade from a lawn tractor in the school compound.

The head of Nur Afini Roslan, a Form Two student, was split in half during the incident, the New Straits Times reported.

Form Two student Abdullah Hazlan injured his right ear, while Form One student Mohd Farhan Reza Badrol Hesam was struck at the back of the head.

The incident happened on the morning of Feb 13, 2018. The three students were on the school field when grass-cutting work using the lawn tractor was in progress.

The company directors - Mohd Yusof Ismail of MI Yusof Enterprise and Hishamudin Rais of Hisham Rais (M) - pleaded not guilty to the charges.

MI Yusof Enterprise was charged with failing to provide a safe work procedure on the use of the Kubota lawn tractor, resulting in the death of Nur Afini and causing injury to Abdullah and Mohd Farhan.

The other company, Hisham Rais (M), was charged with failing to supervise the use of the lawn tractor.