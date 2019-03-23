Malaysia studying ways to lower cancer treatment costs in private hospitals

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is studying ways to reduce the cost of cancer treatment in private hospitals, its health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said on Saturday (Mar 23).

"This (study) is being done with the cooperation of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs and other agencies to look at the prices and control of medicines in cancer treatment.

"However, in terms of treatment under the Ministry of Health, there is no problem relating to costs because everything is controlled by the ministry," he said, adding that the ministry needed some time to carry out the study.

Speaking during a press conference after officiating the World Cancer Day Run programme at the National Cancer Institute, Dzulkefly urged all Malaysians, regardless of their age, to undergo early cancer screening at any government hospital or clinic.

He said the delay in detecting cancer early makes it more difficult and expensive to treat.

Dzulkefly said the government is actively conducting various awareness campaigns to reduce the risk of cancer among Malaysians.

"It includes non-smoking campaigns, as well as awareness on reducing intake of sugar and alcohol.

"Based on studies by the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 30 to 50 per cent of cancer cases can be prevented through a healthy lifestyle," he said.