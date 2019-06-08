Singer arrested for keeping sun bear in Kuala Lumpur condominium

KUALA LUMPUR: A 27-year-old woman was arrested on Friday (Jun 7) for allegedly keeping a sun bear in her condominium unit in Desa Pandan, Kuala Lumpur.

The Wildlife and National Parks Department conducted a raid after receiving a tip-off from members of the public.



“The woman could not produce any document of ownership for the bear,” said the department's director-general Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim.



He added that the woman, a singer, is being investigated for keeping an endangered wild animal, an offence under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010.

Authorities did not name the woman.

A five-second video and a picture of a sun bear poking its head out of a window at the condominium quickly went viral online.



According to the Star, residents called the authorities after hearing the animal's cries and seeing it at the window.

The bear is said to be about six months old and is now in the custody of the Wildlife and National Parks Department, the report said.





