Malaysia swears in 13 ministers and 23 deputy ministers

KUALA LUMPUR: Thirteen ministers and 23 deputy ministers for Malaysia's Pakatan Harapan government were sworn in on Monday (Jul 2).

The swearing-in ceremony took place before Kelantan's Sultan Muhammad V at the royal palace and was attended by an audience that included Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad and his wife Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali.

Advertisement

The 13 ministers sworn in today bring to 26 the total number of ministers in the Cabinet.

New ministers sworn in:

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Xavier Jayakumar Minister of Entrepreneur Development Mohd Redzuan Mohd Yusof Minister of Works Baru Bian Minister for Foreign Affairs Saifuddin Abdullah Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religion) Mujahid Yusof Rawa Minister of Primary Industries Teresa Kok Suh Sim Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Mohamaddin Ketapi Minister of International Trade and Industry Ignatius Darell Minister for Sports and Youth Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law) Liew Vui Keong Minister of Energy, Technology, Science, Climate Change and Environment Yeo Bee Yin Minster of Federal Territories Khalid Abdul Samad Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Saifuddin Nasution

Deputy ministers sworn in:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deputy Minister of the Federal Territories Shahruddin Md Salleh Deputy Minister of Communication and Multimedia Eddin Syazlee Shith Deputy Minister of Works Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Hannah Yeoh Deputy Minister of Education Teo Nie Ching Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Steven Sim Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development Hatta Md Ramli Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law) Mohamed Hanipa Maidin Deputy Transport Minister Kamarudin Jaffar Deputy Home Minister Mohd Azis Jamman Deputy Minister of Finance Amiruddin Hamzah Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (National Unity and Social Welfare) Md Farid Rafik Deputy Minister of Primary Industries Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Sim Tze Tzin Deputy Rural Development Minister R Sivarasa Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religion) Fuziah Salleh Deputy Minister of Health Lee Boon Chye Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Chong Chieng Jen Deputy Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry Ong Kian Ming Deputy Minister of Human Resources Mahfuz Omar Deputy Minister of Works Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir

The first thirteen cabinet ministers were sworn in on May 21 with Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Wan Azizah Wan Ismail the first female to be appointed to the deputy prime minister post. She is also the minister of women and family development.

