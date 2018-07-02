Malaysia swears in 13 ministers and 23 deputy ministers

Malaysia Cabinet
Screenshot from footage of the swearing-in ceremony at the Istana Negara. 
(Updated: )

KUALA LUMPUR: Thirteen ministers and 23 deputy ministers for Malaysia's Pakatan Harapan government were sworn in on Monday (Jul 2).

The swearing-in ceremony took place before Kelantan's Sultan Muhammad V at the royal palace and was attended by an audience that included Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad and his wife Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali. 

The 13 ministers sworn in today bring to 26 the total number of ministers in the Cabinet.

New ministers sworn in: 

  1. Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Xavier Jayakumar
  2. Minister of Entrepreneur Development Mohd Redzuan Mohd Yusof 
  3. Minister of Works Baru Bian 
  4. Minister for Foreign Affairs Saifuddin Abdullah 
  5. Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religion) Mujahid Yusof Rawa 
  6. Minister of Primary Industries Teresa Kok Suh Sim 
  7. Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Mohamaddin Ketapi 
  8. Minister of International Trade and Industry Ignatius Darell 
  9. Minister for Sports and Youth Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman 
  10. Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law) Liew Vui Keong 
  11. Minister of Energy, Technology, Science, Climate Change and Environment Yeo Bee Yin
  12. Minster of Federal Territories Khalid Abdul Samad
  13. Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Saifuddin Nasution

Deputy ministers sworn in:

  1. Deputy Minister of the Federal Territories Shahruddin Md Salleh
  2. Deputy Minister of Communication and Multimedia Eddin Syazlee Shith
  3. Deputy Minister of Works Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir
  4. Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Hannah Yeoh
  5. Deputy Minister of Education Teo Nie Ching 
  6. Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Steven Sim
  7. Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development Hatta Md Ramli
  8. Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law) Mohamed Hanipa Maidin
  9. Deputy Transport Minister Kamarudin Jaffar
  10. Deputy Home Minister Mohd Azis Jamman
  11. Deputy Minister of Finance Amiruddin Hamzah 
  12. Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (National Unity and Social Welfare) Md Farid Rafik 
  13. Deputy Minister of Primary Industries Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin 
  14. Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Sim Tze Tzin 
  15. Deputy Rural Development Minister R Sivarasa
  16. Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religion) Fuziah Salleh
  17. Deputy Minister of Health Lee Boon Chye
  18. Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik
  19. Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Chong Chieng Jen 
  20. Deputy Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji
  21. Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry Ong Kian Ming
  22. Deputy Minister of Human Resources Mahfuz Omar 
  23. Deputy Minister of Works Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir 

The first 13 Cabinet ministers were sworn in on May 21, with Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Wan Azizah Wan Ismail the first female to be appointed to the deputy prime minister post. She is also the minister of women and family development. 

Malaysian ministers infographic
Malaysia swears in 13 ministers and 23 deputy ministers. (Image: Bernama)

Source: Bernama/na

