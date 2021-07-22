Malaysia's Muar MP Syed Saddiq charged with misappropriating RM1 million funds from Bersatu

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman was charged on Thursday (Jul 22) with criminal breach of trust involving RM1 million (US$236,000) funds from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Malaysian media reported that Syed Saddiq pleaded not guilty to the charge before judge Azura Alwi at the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur.



The charge sheet said that Syed Saddiq, who was then the youth chief of Bersatu, was entrusted with the funds belonging to the party's youth wing Armada Malaysia. He was said to have made a withdrawal of RM1 million through a cheque without the approval of the top party leadership, reported the Star.



Bernama reported on Wednesday that the offences were believed to have been committed in 2018 and 2020, quoting sources.

Syed Saddiq contested in the 2018 general election as a candidate of Bersatu, which was then helmed by Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He became the youngest federal minister when he was appointed youth and sports minister under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

Following Bersatu's exit from PH, Syed Saddiq was sacked by the party in May last year along with Dr Mahathir and several MPs. He later co-founded Malaysia’s first youth-based party Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA).



Bersatu went on to join forces with other political parties including United Malays National Organisation to form the Perikatan Nasional government. Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin is the current Prime Minister of Malaysia.

On Wednesday night, Syed Saddiq wrote on Twitter: "It is in moments like this that I am reminded why I joined politics."

"Truth will always prevail. I would rather enter the courts than joining Perikatan Nasional. Bring it on!" he added.

