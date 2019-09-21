Tanjung Piai MP and deputy minister Dr Farid Rafik dies in Malaysia

PONTIAN, Johor: Malaysian Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (National Unity and National Wellbeing) Dr Farid Rafik has died.

Dr Farid, who was also the Member of Parliament for Tanjung Piai, died at Pontian Hospital at 6am on Saturday morning (Sep 21).

He was 42.

His death was confirmed by Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) secretary Solihan Badri.

“He was believed to have died of a heart attack. He was admitted to the hospital earlier today,” said the Bersatu secretary.

Dr Farid also served as Tanjung Piai Bersatu vice-chief.

His remains will be taken to his mother's house in Serkat, Pontian and he will be laid to rest before Zohor prayers on Saturday.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Johor Chief Minister Sahruddin Jamal will both pay their respects to the late Dr Farid on Saturday, the Malay Mail reported citing the Johor Chief Minister's office.

Dr Farid won the Tanjuang Piai seat at Malaysia's last general election after garnering 21,255 votes against Malaysian Chinese Association incumbent Wee Jeck Seng.