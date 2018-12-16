Malaysia temple riot: Injured firefighter critically ill, lung function deteriorating

KUALA LUMPUR: The firefighter who was seriously injured in the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple riot is critically ill, the Malaysian National Heart Institute said on Sunday (Dec 16).



In a statement, the institute said Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim suffered progressive deterioration of his lung function in the last 24 hours.



A thorough assessment showed signs of consolidation and hardening of the lung tissue, thus making gas exchange ineffective.



Previous reports said that Muhammad Adib was in a stable condition and no longer required a life support machine for his heart.



"This is the result of his severe initial lung injury. At the same time, his renal function also has not improved where he continues to require dialysis support," the statement said.



In view of this and after a multi-discipline team discussion, the institute decided to reinsert the veno-venous extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (VV-ECMO) system again at 9pm on Saturday.



"As such, Muhammad Adib is critically ill. In view of Muhammad Adib's condition, visitations are limited. We urge all Malaysians to continue praying for Muhammad Adib's recovery," the statement added.



Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said he hoped that the use of the veno-venous ECMO can stabilise Muhammad Adib's condition. The device can assist three vital organs, namely the heart, lungs and kidneys, at the same time.

"We hope that the best team of the specialists attending to him can provide him the best care. The ECMO is the best device that can address the critical condition that he is in now.

"There is no reason or cause for him to become critically ill but we know that the trauma he underwent is very serious. Let’s all pray for him to get out of this critical condition immediately and stabilise," he said.

Muhammad Adib was believed to have been forcefully pulled out of a vehicle by rioters near the temple during the second day of unrest.



Tensions over the relocation of the Hindu temple first boiled over on Nov 26, triggering riots in the area. Vehicles were set ablaze and rioters also damaged a nearby shopping mall on Nov 27.

